The suspect was in a black, newer model BMW SUV on Schuylkill Mountain Road in South Manheim Township, troopers said.

During a road rage incident, police said the suspect pulled next to the victim and fired a handgun at a 17-year-old's 1989 Ford.

He was described as a white man in his 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Schuylkill Haven at 570-593-2000.

