Fight At PA Party Ends In Shooting: Police

The 20-year-old victim was near West Greenwich and Weiser Street around 3 a.m. when the shots rang out, Reading police said.

The Reading resident was rushed to the hospital where his condition is unknown, they added.

Detectives believe the victim was walking home from a party where there had been "reports of an argument between unknown persons prior to shots being fired." There was "no suspect information" as of Monday, Aug. 14.

Anyone with information is asked to call RPD at 610-655-6116 or Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.

