A Few Clouds 85°

SHARE

Felon Found With Multiple Guns, Manufacturing Equipment In Reading Home: DA

A Reading man faces felony charges for illegal possession of firearms, according to the Berks County District Attorney's Office. 

James Freeman-Neely

James Freeman-Neely

 Photo Credit: Berks County District Attorney's Office
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

James Freeman-Neely, 48, was arrested on July 13 for simple assault, said prosecutors in a release on Tuesday, July 30. 

The alleged victim of the assault was granted a Protection From Abuse order (PFA) against Freeman-Neely, which required the 48-year-old to "relinquish all firearms, weapons, and ammunition" to the Berks Sheriff's Office, authorities said. 

He signed a document claiming he owned no firearms, but police said they found several in a subsequent search of his Spruce Street home. An AR platform rifle, a semi-automatic handgun, and a "box of miscellaneous firearm parts" were recovered, according to prosecutors. 

Deputies also said they found "evidence of weapons being manufactured inside the residence," including: 

  • An invoice for "ghost gun jigs" 
  • A blue bag containing gun parts (lower receiver, gun and rifle magazines, ammunition, and AR rifle parts)
  • A lower receiver for semi-automatic handguns.
  • A box containing a parts kit for an AR platform rifle and tools associated with manufacturing firearms 
  • A slide lock lever for a semi-automatic handgun and a drill bit.
  • A drill bit and driver set.
  • Invoices and receipts related to the purchase of gun parts necessary to manufacture firearms, magazines, and 9mm ammunition.
  • Miscellaneous gun items and parts directly related to the manufacturing of firearms. 

In addition to the PFA order, Freeman-Neely has a robbery conviction from 1999 that bars him from owning firearms, authorities added. 

His bail for the new charges was set at $50,000, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 9, court records show. 

to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE