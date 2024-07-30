Felon Found With Multiple Guns, Manufacturing Equipment In Reading Home: DA

James Freeman-Neely, 48, was arrested on July 13 for simple assault, said prosecutors in a release on Tuesday, July 30.
The alleged victim of the assault was granted a Protection From Abuse order (PFA) against Freeman-Neely, which required the 48-year-old to "relinquish all firearms, weapons, and ammunition" to the Berks Sheriff's Office, authorities said.
He signed a document claiming he owned no firearms, but police said they found several in a subsequent search of his Spruce Street home. An AR platform rifle, a semi-automatic handgun, and a "box of miscellaneous firearm parts" were recovered, according to prosecutors.
Deputies also said they found "evidence of weapons being manufactured inside the residence," including:
- An invoice for "ghost gun jigs"
- A blue bag containing gun parts (lower receiver, gun and rifle magazines, ammunition, and AR rifle parts)
- A lower receiver for semi-automatic handguns.
- A box containing a parts kit for an AR platform rifle and tools associated with manufacturing firearms
- A slide lock lever for a semi-automatic handgun and a drill bit.
- A drill bit and driver set.
- Invoices and receipts related to the purchase of gun parts necessary to manufacture firearms, magazines, and 9mm ammunition.
- Miscellaneous gun items and parts directly related to the manufacturing of firearms.
In addition to the PFA order, Freeman-Neely has a robbery conviction from 1999 that bars him from owning firearms, authorities added.
His bail for the new charges was set at $50,000, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 9, court records show.
