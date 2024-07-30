Felon Found With Multiple Guns, Manufacturing Equipment In Reading Home: DA

James Freeman-Neely, 48, was arrested on July 13 for simple assault, said prosecutors in a release on Tuesday, July 30.

The alleged victim of the assault was granted a Protection From Abuse order (PFA) against Freeman-Neely, which required the 48-year-old to "relinquish all firearms, weapons, and ammunition" to the Berks Sheriff's Office, authorities said.

He signed a document claiming he owned no firearms, but police said they found several in a subsequent search of his Spruce Street home. An AR platform rifle, a semi-automatic handgun, and a "box of miscellaneous firearm parts" were recovered, according to prosecutors.

Deputies also said they found "evidence of weapons being manufactured inside the residence," including:

An invoice for "ghost gun jigs"

A blue bag containing gun parts (lower receiver, gun and rifle magazines, ammunition, and AR rifle parts)

A lower receiver for semi-automatic handguns.

A box containing a parts kit for an AR platform rifle and tools associated with manufacturing firearms

A slide lock lever for a semi-automatic handgun and a drill bit.

A drill bit and driver set.

Invoices and receipts related to the purchase of gun parts necessary to manufacture firearms, magazines, and 9mm ammunition.

Miscellaneous gun items and parts directly related to the manufacturing of firearms.

In addition to the PFA order, Freeman-Neely has a robbery conviction from 1999 that bars him from owning firearms, authorities added.

His bail for the new charges was set at $50,000, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 9, court records show.

