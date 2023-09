The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at Reading Hospital after crashing into another vehicle on the 700 block of Schuylkill Avenue around 2 a.m., city police previously said.

Investigators now say the driver suffered a single, fatal gunshot wound to the chest. Their manner of death was ruled homicide, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116.

