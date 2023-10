The driver's car was damaged by gunfire near the corner of Cotton Street around 1 a.m., RPD detailed.

The victim told police he thought the shots came from an alley near a corner store at 498 S. 10th Street. Bullet casings were recovered from the area by investigators.

The shooting remains under investigation, Reading police said. Anyone with information can call RPD at 610-655-6116.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.