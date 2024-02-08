Fair 51°

Dog Shot With BB Gun In Berks County: PSP

State police are investigating a case of animal cruelty in Berks County. 

Steven Drive in Windsor Twp., Berks County; PSP

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)/Inset: Pennsylvania State Police
Mac Bullock
Someone shot a 4-year-old Labrador retriever mix with a BB gun, troopers said. X-ray imaging showed the dog was hit in the front-left section of its body, according to police. 

Authorities said it happened sometime between Jan. 25 and Feb. 7 on the 400 block of Steven Drive in Windsor Township. 

Anyone with information is being asked to call troopers in Hamburg at 610-562-6885 or text "ALERTBERKS" to 847411 to submit an anonymous tip. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward. 

