Dog Shot With BB Gun In Berks County: PSP

Someone shot a 4-year-old Labrador retriever mix with a BB gun, troopers said. X-ray imaging showed the dog was hit in the front-left section of its body, according to police.

Authorities said it happened sometime between Jan. 25 and Feb. 7 on the 400 block of Steven Drive in Windsor Township.

Anyone with information is being asked to call troopers in Hamburg at 610-562-6885 or text "ALERTBERKS" to 847411 to submit an anonymous tip. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward.

