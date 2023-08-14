Deadly Crash On I-78 In Berks Co.: PA State Police

The crash happened on Interstate 78 in Tilden Township just before 3 a.m., troopers wrote in a report.

The driver was eastbound when their car veered off the south side of the road and hit the rail, according to investigators. The vehicle was found some 50 feet away from the Interstate when police arrived.

The victim was found dead at the scene. Troopers said they are withholding the driver's name until next of kin are notified.

