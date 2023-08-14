Mostly Cloudy 84°

SHARE

Deadly Crash On I-78 In Berks Co.: PA State Police

A driver died after losing control of their car and hitting a guard rail early on Monday, Aug. 14, Pennsylvania State Police detailed in a release. 

Interstate 78 in Tilden Township, Berks
Interstate 78 in Tilden Township, Berks Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Pennsylvania State Police
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened on Interstate 78 in Tilden Township just before 3 a.m., troopers wrote in a report. 

The driver was eastbound when their car veered off the south side of the road and hit the rail, according to investigators. The vehicle was found some 50 feet away from the Interstate when police arrived. 

The victim was found dead at the scene. Troopers said they are withholding the driver's name until next of kin are notified. 

to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE