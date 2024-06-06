Mostly Cloudy 77°

Deadly Crash In Caernarvon Township Shuts Down Road: Officials

At least one person has died in an accident on Morgantown Road Thursday morning, June 6, say Caernarvon police. 

Morgantown Road/Rout 10 fro Elverson Road to Ranck Road; Caernarvon Twp. PD

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)/Inset: Caernarvon Police
Mac Bullock
Drivers should avoid Morgantown Road/Route 10 from Elverson Road to Ranck Road, authorities said in a release. 

The road will be closed "for an extended time period," they added. 

