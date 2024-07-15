Crews Battle Early Morning Barn Fire In Berks County

The fire at the barn, located off South 7th Street, reached two alarms, authorities said. The barn contained hay and equipment but all the dairy cows on the property were in another structure and were not harmed, the department said.

Excavation equipment was called to the scene to "tear apart the wreckage" and hay bales, firefighters said.

First responders were at the site for five hours Monday morning and said they would likely return in the evening to put more water on the smoldering hay.

In addition to Eastern Berks, firefighters from Boyertown, Earl Township, Hereford, Seisholtsville, Topton, Oley, Gilbertsville, Red Hill, New Hanover, East Greenville, Pennsburg, and Upper Milford also responded to the scene.

