Authorities said it happened near Daniel Boone Road around 2:30 p.m.

"Motorists should expect the road to be closed for an extended period of time," Exeter police said.

WFMZ reports a Minersville woman died as a result of the crash. Daily Voice has reached out to the Berks County Coroner's Office for details.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.