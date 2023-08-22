Child Porn Arrests: 3 Current, Former Reading Residents Charged

Between May and September 2022, the Berks County Detective’s Office received three separate referrals from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) involving Child Pornography file sharing utilizing various internet/web applications, Berks County DA John T. Adams said.

Each investigation ultimately linked the defendants to the specific internet/web accounts being utilized to file share in child pornography. Search warrants seized at each defendant's home turned up numerous images and videos of child pornography,

The following individuals were arrested:

Adam Weinsteiger, 29, of Reading:

On Monday, Aug. 21, Adam Weinsteiger was charged with one (1) count of Sexual Abuse of Children related to the Possession of Child Pornography as well as one (1) count of Criminal Use of a Communications Facility.

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, Weinsteiger surrendered to members of the Berks County Detectives. He was arraigned on these charges by Magisterial District Judge Sandra L. Fegley. His bail was set at $50,000. He will be fingerprinted and photographed.

Edwin M. Gual, 48, of Reading:

On Monday, Aug. 21, Edwin M. Gual was charged with one (1) count of Sexual Abuse of Children related to the Possession of Child Pornography.

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, Gual was arrested by members of the Berks County Detectives. He taken to the Central Processing Center located at the Berks County Courthouse and was arraigned on these charges by Magisterial District Judge Carissa Johnson. His bail was set at $100,000. He will be fingerprinted and photographed.

Victor Batista-Sanchez, formerly of Reading, currently of the Bronx, NY:

On Monday, Aug. 21, Victor Batista-Sanchez was charged with one (1) count of Sexual Abuse of Children related to the Possession of Child Pornography, one (1) count of Sexual Abuse of Children related to the Dissemination of Child Pornography, and (1) count of Criminal Use of a Communications Facility.

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, Batista-Sanchez surrendered to members of the Berks County Detectives. He was arraigned on these charges by Magisterial District Judge Priscilla Campos. At the time of this release no bail was set. He will be fingerprinted and photographed.

