Fortino, 38, was found dead in a wooded area off of Interstate 81 in Delano Township on May 23, 2003. She had been strangled, according to troopers.

Authorities said Fortino was from the Philadelphia area and was last in contact with loved ones that February. A 2003 report from the Allentown Morning Call said her last known address was in Egg Harbor, New Jersey, but that she had moved back to Philly before her death.

She was not reported missing, changed addresses often, and was thought to be working at a Philadelphia truck stop when she died, the Morning Call wrote.

Authorities told the outlet Fortino was "somewhat transient."

"Her family heard from her intermittently, but it was not unusual for her not to have contact with them for some time," police told the newspaper in 2003.

State police said at the time that they did not suspect drug involvement, according to the Morning Call.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Reading at 610-378-4454 or submit a tip online. A cash reward is available for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Click here to read the Morning Call's 2003 coverage.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.