Caden Hummel, 19, was headed east in Greenwich Township when he lost control of his Honda Civic and hit the concrete median on Tuesday morning, Jan. 30, according to a state police report.

Hummel, of Leesport, was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest where he died from a head injury on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 4, the Coroner's Office said. His death was ruled accidental.

"Caden was placed on life-sustaining measures earlier this week shortly after his arrival to the hospital in the hopes that his body could rest and recover from his injuries," wrote organizer Monica James on a GoFundMe campaign page.

"Sadly, despite all of his efforts, Caden began showing signs that he was getting tired and was struggling, indicating that he could not sustain himself even with all the help of the doctors and nurses."

James said Hummel was a registered organ donor whose tissue will now benefit five needing recipients. Loved ones joined him in an honor walk at the hospital on Sunday.

"Caden’s smile and spirit made such an impact on all who crossed his path, he will be forever remembered and missed," James said.

According to the GoFundMe, Hummel was a 2023 Schuylkill Valley High School graduate.

