Kimberton Whole Foods Store Opens In Berks County

Local grocery chain Kimberton Whole Foods has launched a second store in Berks County.

The new store, located at 810 Knitting Mills Way in Wyomissing, opened for business at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, and will hold a special grand opening weekend from Nov. 11 through Nov. 13, company representatives said on Facebook.

It's the seventh Kimberton Whole Foods location overall, and the second in the county after the Douglassville store.

The chain was founded in Chester County 15 years ago, according to WFMZ, and does business throughout greater Philadelphia with locations in Montgomery and Bucks counties as well.

Kimberton Whole Foods is a full-service grocery store with a focus on locally sourced, sustainably produced food products, according to its website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.