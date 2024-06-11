Berks Thieves Used Stolen Truck To Rip ATM From Ground, Troopers Say

The three suspects drove a stolen truck to First Citizens Community Bank in Tulpehocken Township around 3 a.m. on May 6, troopers said in a release.

They pried open the top panel and bottom door of a drive-up ATM, fastened a tow hook and chain inside the door, then accelerated the truck forward to remove the ATM from its concrete base, police said.

Once it was on the ground, they removed the cash from the ATM, according to investigators. Police said the trio fled in an SUV, possibly a newer model Dodge Durango, and headed south on Route 501.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP's Reading Station at 610-378-4454 to submit a tip online.

