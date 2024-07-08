Fair 85°

Berks Man Had 400+ Files Of Child Pornography On Phone, DA Says

A Sinking Spring man was taken into custody after a police raid turned up hundreds of files of child sexual abuse material, said Berks County prosecutors. 

 Photo Credit: Berks County District Attorney's Office
Mac Bullock
Andrew M. Bush was charged with child pornography and related counts, wrote the District Attorney's Office in a release. 

Authorities said they received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for a “MediaLab/KIK” account associated with Bush. They executed a search warrant at his Beavens Road home and seized his cell phone, according to prosecutors. 

In an interview with detectives, the 27-year-old said he "had unknowingly clicked on child pornography while searching for adult pornography," and admitted to deleting the account when police arrived at his home, the DA's Office said. 

A forensic analysis of his cell phone revealed more than 400 of the offending files, according to officials. 

Bush was booked on Wednesday, July 3 and arraigned on $50,000 bail, court records show. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 6. 

