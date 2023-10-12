Partly Cloudy 64°

Berks Man Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

A 66-year-old Shillington man faces 10 counts of child pornography possession, according to the Berks County District Attorney's Office. 

Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

Mark Fishkin surrendered to county detectives on Thursday morning, Oct. 12, and was arraigned the same day, authorities said. 

Investigators say they received an NCMEC complaint about a Bing account associated with Fishkin in July. 

Detectives obtained a warrant on Sept. 20 and seized a laptop and a desktop from Fishkin's Shillington home, they said. A forensic analysis revealed "numerous digital files of child pornography" on both devices, according to police. 

Court records show Fishkin was unable to post $25,000 bail and remanded to the Berks County lockup. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 13. 

