Berks Cops Find Drug Lab During Search Of Home: Authorities

Eastern Berks Regional Police officers and state troopers were investigating a "suspicious situation" at a property on the 200 block of Shaner Street when they made the discovery Wednesday, May 31, they said in a release.

Inside, police said they found "various different household chemicals" being used to make an "illegal substance." Due to the find, the state police Clandestine Lab Response Team was called to the site, authorities wrote.

While crews were spotted wearing "varying levels" of personal protective equipment, police said there was "no threat to the residents in neighboring homes" and nobody was evacuated.

"We take the safety of our residents very seriously and realize at times our communications may seem vague," EBRPD wrote.

"Please know that if at any time there was an immediate threat to homes in the area, we would have taken immediate action," they continued. "As an incident unfolds it is important to know that we can only divulge certain information as to not tarnish the integrity of the investigation."

On Thursday, June 1, the department announced that 46-year-old Alexander B. Bach was arrested in connection with the search.

Bach is charged with two counts of felony drug manufacturing/possession with intent to deliver and related offenses, according to court records. He is held in the Berks County Prison in lieu of a $100,000 bail bond and is due back in court on June 14.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.