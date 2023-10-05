Berks Bicyclist Was Found By Brother After Deadly Hit-Run: DA

Moshe K. Notis, 28, is charged with homicide by vehicle and other counts related to the Sept. 20 crash, said the Berks County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators say Burkholder, of Maidencreek, was biking home after stopping by a farm to tend to animals around 8 p.m.

When he never made it back, his brother went looking and found the 23-year-old dead off the shoulder of Route 222 near the edge of a cornfield, according to the DA's Office.

Later, a witness told police that Notis had "heavy front right damage" to his black minivan. Notis allegedly told the witness he had hit a pole, then said he hit a deer on Route 222.

The witness contacted authorities after learning of the fatal hit-and-run, prosecutors said.

Manheim Township police confirmed the "fresh damage" on Notis' van, and spotted a hammer on the ground near the front right end, "as if someone tried to fix (...) the fender and door," according to the DA.

A search warrant revealed part of a metal suspender clip in the grill of Notis' van, which matched the suspenders that Burkholder was wearing, authorities said.

Notis was arraigned on $125,000 bail on Thursday, Oct. 4, and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 28, court records show.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.