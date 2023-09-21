Fair 73°

Berks Bicyclist Dies In Crash On Route 222: Police

A Berks County bicyclist was found dead by a loved one after he was hit by a vehicle on Route 222, according to authorities. 

Route 222 in Maidencreek Twp., Berks County; a bicycle. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite) // Pixabay/Hans
Mac Bullock
Northern Berks Regional Police said the cyclist was located on the highway between Rich Maiden Road and Pleasant Hill Road around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20. 

The victim was 23-year-old Anson Burkholder of Maidencreek Township, the Berks County Coroner's Office confirmed to Daily Voice. 

A family member found Burkholder near his damaged bicycle after he was late coming home and called police, the department said. Route 222 was temporarily closed on Wednesday night between Route 73 and Route 662 as investigators worked the scene. 

The crash remains under investigation, they added. 

