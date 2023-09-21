Berks Bicyclist Dies In Crash On Route 222: Police

Northern Berks Regional Police said the cyclist was located on the highway between Rich Maiden Road and Pleasant Hill Road around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

The victim was 23-year-old Anson Burkholder of Maidencreek Township, the Berks County Coroner's Office confirmed to Daily Voice.

A family member found Burkholder near his damaged bicycle after he was late coming home and called police, the department said. Route 222 was temporarily closed on Wednesday night between Route 73 and Route 662 as investigators worked the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, they added.

