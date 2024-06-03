Mostly Cloudy 83°

Bank Robber Makes Off With $2,100 In Schuylkill County: State Police

State troopers are investigating a bank robbery in McAdoo on Thursday, May 30. 

First National Bank, 25 N. Kennedy Drive, McAdoo; PSP

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Pennsylvania State Police
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

Police said the suspect walked into the First National Bank, 25 N. Kennedy Drive, and passed the teller a note demanding money around 10:45 a.m.

He made off with $2,100, fleeing on foot toward East 4th Street before heading south on North Cleveland Street, troopers said. 

The suspect was a white man in his 30s with a black beard and a slender frame, according to investigators. Authorities said he wore a pink flannel/plaid jacket, sunglasses, and a gray or white baseball cap. 

Anyone with information can call PSP Frackville at 570-874-5300. 

