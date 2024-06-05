Arrest Made In Schuylkill County Double Homicide: State Police

More details will come in a press conference at 2:30 p.m., state police said.

Investigators have said Mock, 18, and Caraballo, 15, had gone to the wooded area in New Philadelphia known as "the Sanchez" to go target shooting with two other people on Oct. 8.

The four "remained in the area for a short period of time" before Mock was fatally shot in the head and Caraballo was stabbed to death, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more.

