Arrest Made In Schuylkill County Double Homicide: State Police

Lamour Curtis Branch was arrested early Wednesday, June 5 for the murders of Angelito Caraballo and Hunter Mock, troopers say. 

Top left: Hunter Mock and Angel Caraballo. Bottom left: Pennsylvania State Police. Right: A memorial for Mock and Caraballo in New Philadelphia. 

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe "Funeral expenses for Hunter Mock" and "Little Angel Caraballo" // Pennsylvania State Police
More details will come in a press conference at 2:30 p.m., state police said. 

Investigators have said Mock, 18, and Caraballo, 15, had gone to the wooded area in New Philadelphia known as "the Sanchez" to go target shooting with two other people on Oct. 8. 

The four "remained in the area for a short period of time" before Mock was fatally shot in the head and Caraballo was stabbed to death, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more.  

