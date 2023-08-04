Alligator Escaped Into Berks Creek During Flash Floods, Owner Says

The Animal Rescue League of Berks County was called to Antietam Creek on Wednesday, Aug. 1 after landscaping staff discovered the gator, the organization told Daily Voice.

"We took possession of the animal intending to transfer it to The Venom Institute, a partner rescue that specializes in reptiles," said José Joel Delgado-Rivera, a Berks ARL spokesman.

But while the alligator was being examined by Venom Institute staff, her owner showed up to reclaim her, Delgado-Rivera said.

The owner explained that the gator, a 2.5-foot female named "Fluffy," has escaped during the "Once In 1,000 Years Flood" that swamped homes and displaced residents in early July.

Delgado-Rivera said that Venom Institute staff "noticed that the reptile showed malnourishment and deformities in the mouth area, possibly due to improper enclosure."

VI reptile handlers will work with the owner moving forward to provide "proper care," and Berks ARL's Department of Animal Protection will conduct wellness checks at the owner's home, he added.

According to its website, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission's rules "do not regulate possession of non-native species of reptiles and amphibians."

"So long as these animals are not released into the wild, there are no state regulations regarding their ownership," the Commission says. "Likewise, there is no state permit required to possess these animals."

