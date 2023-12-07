Alleged Reading Human Trafficker Ordered 'Hit' On Witness From Jail: AG

Dushawn O. Ellis, 34, was convicted by a Berks County jury Wednesday, Dec. 7 on charges of witness intimidation and obstruction of justice, said the state Attorney General's Office.

Ellis was in custody at the Berks County Prison when investigators say he offered another inmate $20,000 to assassinate the witness. The same day, authorities said he used "technology available to him inside the prison" to video call the witness and make the threat clear.

“This defendant was willing to use any means necessary to make the charges against him go away,” said AG Michelle Henry.

“My office stands by this brave witness. This verdict ensures that the defendant will be held accountable for his threats and intimidations, and serves as a reminder that this type of conduct will not be tolerated in Pennsylvania.”

Ellis' sentencing for the witness intimidation and obstruction charges is scheduled for Feb. 26, prosecutors said.

State police have claimed Ellis and two others were part of a human trafficking ring. That case remains under investigation, the AG's Office said.

