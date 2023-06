It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, the department wrote. Officers arrived at the corner of North 13th and Green streets to find a 22-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Both men were rushed to Reading Hospital Tower Health where they were placed in "serious" condition, police said.

No arrests were reported as of Monday morning.

