ACLU Files Suit Against School District In Berks County Over Mascot

ACLU said it filed suit on behalf of high school student Sloane Wolfe, who "has been advocating to end her school district’s use of its 'Raider,' mascot based on its stereotypical depiction of North American indigenous people."

The civil suit claims TVSD has "refused" to allow Wolfe and others to form an officially recognized student club called "Retire the Raider."

Recognition from administrators, ACLU notes, would allow the group to meet during school hours, feature on the district's website, and post flyers around the building.

The lawyers claim the First Amendment and the federal Equal Access Act "require the district to provide the same benefits to ‘Retire the Raider’ as it provides to other student-led clubs."

District administrators issued a statement on the lawsuit Wednesday night:

"The District denies any wrongdoing and encourages all its students to exercise their rights. The District is evaluating strategies for fighting these claims. We look forward to our day in court.”

