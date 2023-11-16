Fair 65°

SHARE

ACLU Files Suit Against School District In Berks County Over Mascot

The American Civil Liberties Union is suing Twin Valley School District in Berks County over an alleged violation of a student's First Amendment rights, the organization says. 

<p>Twin Valley High School; the "Raider" mascot.&nbsp;</p>

Twin Valley High School; the "Raider" mascot. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (street View) // Instagram/Twin Valley School District
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

ACLU said it filed suit on behalf of high school student Sloane Wolfe, who "has been advocating to end her school district’s use of its 'Raider,' mascot based on its stereotypical depiction of North American indigenous people."

The civil suit claims TVSD has "refused" to allow Wolfe and others to form an officially recognized student club called "Retire the Raider." 

Recognition from administrators, ACLU notes, would allow the group to meet during school hours, feature on the district's website, and post flyers around the building. 

The lawyers claim the First Amendment and the federal Equal Access Act "require the district to provide the same benefits to ‘Retire the Raider’ as it provides to other student-led clubs."

District administrators issued a statement on the lawsuit Wednesday night:

"The District denies any wrongdoing and encourages all its students to exercise their rights. The District is evaluating strategies for fighting these claims. We look forward to our day in court.”

to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE