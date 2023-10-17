Accused Birthday Party Shooter Arrested In Reading: Berks DA

Twenty-six-year-old Jayce Donte Lee was arrested by US Marshals at a Reading home early on Tuesday, Oct. 17, the District Attorney's Office said.

Investigators claim Lee, of Folcroft, showed up to a Butternut Court birthday party on Aug. 20 with a stolen gun.

About thirty minutes after midnight, police say he "brandished and fired" the weapon, hitting one 22-year-old victim in the abdomen and another in the thigh and hand.

Authorities said Lee fled the party on foot and ditched the gun, which was later recovered by police.

He is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, receiving stolen property, and related counts, the DA's Office said.

