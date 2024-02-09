90-Year-Old Reading Man Dies After Lancaster Crash: Officials

It happened near Good's Feed Mill, 949 Dry Tavern Road in Brecknock Township, on Jan. 22, according to the police report.

Donald F. Swavely, 90, pulled out of the Good's parking lot when a southbound Jeep Compass struck his Hyundai Sonata, authorities said. Swavely's car hit a guide rail on the north side of the road and came to a rest, police wrote.

The 28-year-old woman and her 11-month-old daughter in the Jeep were not harmed, but Swavely was taken to Reading Hospital with chest pain, troopers said.

He died from traumatic injuries as a result of the crash on Jan. 28, per the police report.

