Overcast 64°

SHARE

9 Juvenile Inmates Escape 'Secure' Pennsylvania Facility (Developing)

Nine juvenile inmates have escaped a "secure youth treatment facility" following a riot on Sunday night, authorities say. 

Abraxas Academy.
Abraxas Academy. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The teens escaped following a riot at Abraxas Academy located at 1000 Academy Drive, Morgantown, Caervon Township, according to area police. 

State and local law enforcement worked together to regain control over the juvenile detention facility. 

The nine escapees fled in white or gray shirts and shorts. 

PSP Reading and Caernarvon police are working together to find the teens. 

The area schools are monitoring the situation and have not decided whether or not school schools will be affected by the manhunt as of midnight. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story check back here for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE