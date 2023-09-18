9 Juvenile Inmates Escape 'Secure' Pennsylvania Facility (Developing)

The teens escaped following a riot at Abraxas Academy located at 1000 Academy Drive, Morgantown, Caervon Township, according to area police.

State and local law enforcement worked together to regain control over the juvenile detention facility.

The nine escapees fled in white or gray shirts and shorts.

PSP Reading and Caernarvon police are working together to find the teens.

The area schools are monitoring the situation and have not decided whether or not school schools will be affected by the manhunt as of midnight.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story check back here for updates.

