$150K Powerball Ticket Sold In Reading

A Turkey Hill shopper in Reading got six figures richer over the weekend playing Powerball, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Pennsylvania Lottery
Mac Bullock
Officials said the lucky player matched four of the five white balls pulled plus the red Powerball to win $150,000 in the Saturday, Jan. 20 drawing. The Turkey Hill at 2001 Kutztown Road is slated to receive a $500 bonus check for vending the winning ticket. 

It's the first Pennsylvania Lottery winner of the year for Berks County, according to the state website. 

The winner is not known until they step forward to claim their prize and their ticket is validated, said Lottery reps. More than 25,000 other players won prizes of some amount in the Saturday drawing, and every player is encouraged to double-check every ticket every time. 

For more, visit palottery.com.

