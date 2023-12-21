The pair were found dead in a wooded area near Ferndale Road in New Philadelphia Borough early on Oct. 10, state police have said.

Investigators believe the teens went to an area in the woods known as the Sanchez to do some target shooting with two other people days earlier on Oct. 8. The four were only in the woods for a brief time before Mock was fatally shot in the head and Caraballo was stabbed to death, troopers say.

Detectives have said that the two killers split up, with one walking back to his car and the other cutting through the forest, crossing "several bodies of water," then seeking assistance from nearby homeowners.

Mock, 18, enjoyed hunting and spending time with his little brother, loved ones have said.

"Hunter was known for being the one to make smile on the worst of days," family members wrote in his obituary. "He was a true loyal man, taken too soon."

Caraballo, 16, was a student at Pottsville Area High School, where administrators offered counseling to classmates in the wake of his murder.

In his obituary, loved ones said he was a "bright spirit" and a caring brother to his siblings.

Anyone with information on their murders is urged to call troopers in Frackville at 570-874-5300 or submit a tip online.

Click here to read Hunter Mock's full obituary or here to read Angelito Caraballo's full obituary from the Republican-Herald.

