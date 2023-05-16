Fair 73°

Woman Goes Airborne During Crash At York Springs Rutters, PA State Police Say

A 20-year-old woman is thought to have been seriously hurt after she went airborne during a motorcycle crash, Pennsylvania State Police announced in a release on Monday, May 15, 2023. 

The Rutters where the serious crash happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Amy E. Davis of Seven Valleys was driving a 2019 Moto Guzzi V7 west on Heidlersburg Road when 52-year-old Douglas G. Stephenson Jr. of Gettysburg drove a 2011 Honda Civic left from the eastbound lane of Heildersburg Road into the Rutters parking lot in York Springs around 6 a.m. on May 12, 2023, according to the PSP release. 

Stephenson's front bumper hit the left side of Davis' front wheel and exhaust pipe— disabling both vehicles, the state police explained.

Davis became airborne "and continued through the air until she landed by the curb of the parking lot entrance," PSP investigator Joshua Messenger wrote in the release.

He noted that Davis was wearing a helmet, but was taken to Gettysburg Hospital by UPMC Life Team EMS. 

Stephenson was unharmed and charged with a summary offense of "vehicle turning left," according to his court docket. 

Additional information has not been released.

