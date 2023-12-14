Keith Monn was found dead in his home located at Jacqueline Drive, Mount Pleasant Township, New Oxford, at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, as detailed in a Pennsylvania State Police release.

Troopers from Gettysburg station were called to the home for a welfare check on the 61-year-old, but "after being unable to establish contact with anyone in the residence, Troopers made entry where they discovered Monn to be deceased," as stated in the release.

Based on unknown evidence the troopers found at the scene, they launched a homicide investigation. Soon, the Troop H – Major Case Team was called to the scene along with the Adams County Coroner’s Office, and the Adams County District Attorney’s Office.

Monn's official cause and manner of death are pending the results of his autopsy.

But state police noted that they believe "this to be an isolated and target incident and, as such, there is no danger to the public."

The homicide investigation is ongoing, according to the state police.

Monn was a Bowie High School graduate in the Prince George's County School District according to his Facebook profile.

He was known for his great laugh, friends said on his Facebook posts.

He is survived by his ex-wife, children, grandchildren, and extended family. He once wrote on Facebook, "I am very proud of my kids for what they have become and wish them the best in life."

