Fresh on the heels of Shohei Ohtani's controversy involving a $16 million betting scheme involving his interpreter, the Venezuelan is now facing a lifetime ban for violating baseball's gambling policy, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

It is alleged that the 24-year-old infielder bet on games involving the Pirates while he was still a member of the team and injured. He was later waived by Pittsburgh, and picked up by the Padres in the offseason, though he hasn't made it on the field in nearly a year due to an ACL injury.

Four other MiLB players also are facing possible disciplinary action for betting on baseball while in the minor leagues, according to the report.

"We are aware of an active investigation by Major League Baseball regarding a matter that occurred when the player in question was a member of another organization and not affiliated with the San Diego Padres," the Padres said in a statement to the WSJ. "We will not have any further comment until the investigative process has been completed."

MLB rules state that players are permitted to gamble on any other sport, but cannot place wagers on baseball or softball. Players caught wagering on other teams could face a one-year suspension, or a lifetime ban for gambling on their own team.

The light-hitting Venezuelan utility player has been in the Majors for three seasons, compiling a lifetime .217 average while hitting five home runs and driving in 34.

