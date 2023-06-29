These PA Bagel Shops Were Named Among Best In America (Outside New York)

In fact, according to Bon Appetit, New York bagels aren't the industry standard as shops across the United States are putting their own twists and regional influences on their bagels.

The magazine has compiled a list of best bagel shops outside of New York. On it are two in Pennsylvania: Korshak Bagels, in Philly, and Pigeon Bagels, in Pittsburgh.

Korshak Bagels, located at 1700 S. 10th St., apparently always has a line outside and makes its bagels in a 48-hour slow-rise process, BA says. Then, they're boiled and baked leaving them chewy and crispy. While Korshak's boasts all the traditional bagels and flavors, it also has sweet specials.

BA names the Banana Foster Wallace, which is marshmallow fluff and warm banana tahini jam on a cinnamon raisin bagel.

Pigeon Bagels, at 5613 Hobart St., offers a crunchy crust and soft inside. It began as a stand at farmers markets until the owner opened a brick-and-mortar shop in Squirrel Hill.

Click here for the full list of Best Bagels from Bon Appetit.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Adams and receive free news updates.