Pigeons Steal Show From Saints-Steelers Matchup On Football Sunday In Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh … Pigeons?

It wasn't the Cardinals, Eagles, Falcons, Ravens, or Seahawks who stole the show on Football Sunday, it was a flock of different birds that took center stage at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13 in Pennsylvania when the New Orleans Saints took on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sports fans across the country took note when a group of pigeons was seen flooding the field on Sunday afternoon, though players on both sides of the ball were unfazed by the birds, who have made themselves right at home in Pittsburgh throughout the season.

The birds are nothing new to Steelers fans, who have seen them on multiple occasions this season stealing the spotlight from the hometown team.

Across the country, fans were more enamored by the pigeons than the low-scoring Saints-Steelers game, which saw both teams struggle on offense in a penalty-ridden game through the opening quarters of the matchup.

The birds stole the show on Sunday afternoon as many sports fans in Philadelphia are starting to look toward the Flyers season (pun intended).

According to YardBarker, "the Steelers recently re-sodded the grass surface at Acrisure Stadium and they are apparently showing up to feast on the leftover grass seed that came with that resurfacing.”

The surprise visit from the stadium's new aviary friends didn't phase rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, who put up one of the best games of his young career against the struggling saints.

