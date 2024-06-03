Mostly Cloudy 81°

Security Guard Jason La Barre Impersonates Police: PSP Says

A 53-year-old Gettysburg man has been charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer in New Freedom Township, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Monday, June 3. 

Pennsylvania state police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
Jason La Barre had a law enforcement badge on his waistband when he confronted 12, 13, and 15-year-old boys at the Sachs Bridge on May 25, as detailed in the PSP release. 

When troopers responded at 11:31 a.m. the boys told them he asked if they caught any fish, said something about them being a disturbance, and threatened to detain them, as explained in the release. Barre also asked the kids for their fishing licenses.

The three boys "did not have any fishing equipment and had not been fishing," troopers stated in the release, noting that boys "did not break any laws."

When the police interviewed Barre, they learned he worked as a security officer and had no jurisdiction outside his workplace, according to police.

Additional information on this case was unavailable at the time of publishing. 

