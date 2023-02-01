Threat Closes Schools In Biglerville, District Officials Say

A threat led to the sudden closure of two schools in Bigglerville, according to district officials.

The Upper Adams School District received a threat in the morning on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. "Out of an abundance of caution, the school district will be dismissing school early today to maintain student safety. Biglerville High School & Upper Adams Middle School will be dismissing students at 11:00 a.m. Upper Adams Intermediate School will be dismissing at 12:00 p.m. from the Zion Church in Arendtsville and Biglerville Elementary School students will be dismissing at 12:00 p.m. from the Biglerville Fire Department Station," officials wrote on the district website.

"We appreciate your flexibility and understanding if buses are running a little late. Students will be dismissed using their regular departure plans. We will continue to keep our school community informed of this situation as needed."

No additional information about the threat was released.

