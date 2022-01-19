Student Critically Injured In Shooting At PA School

Multiple shots were fired at a Pennsylvania school on Wednesday afternoon, according to area police.

A student is in critical condition following the shooting at Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy located on Brighton Road in the city's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood, according to police.

Two people wearing masks approached a school van and opened fire during school dismissal, Cmdr. Richard Ford said at a press conference.

A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured. The status of the driver is unknown. No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, according to police.

The school was immediately placed on lockdown and the roads in the surrounding area were briefly closed, according to tweets by Pittsburgh Public Safety.

A police investigation is ongoing.

