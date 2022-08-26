Shippensburg Schools Lock-Down As State Police Search For 'Possibly Armed' Man

A shelter-in-place order has been put in place in the Shippensburg Area School District as Pennsylvania state police search for a "possibly armed" man.

William Lewis, 32, is described as 5 foot 7 inches and was last seen wearing black clothing in Shippensburg Borough near the Roxbury Treatment Center.

The schools are not involved in the search, but have been locked down as a precaution, police say.

Parents and guardians are asked not to call the schools or go to the, according to a post on the district website.

And the public is being asked to avoid the area of Roxbury Ridge Apartments near Meadow Drive in Shippensburg, both both the district and the police.

If you see Lewis, "do not engage him," and call 911, police say.

