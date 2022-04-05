School Shooting In PA [DEVELOPING]

A school shooting has occurred in Pennsylvania, according to local authorities.

One person was shot at Erie high school after a shooting broke out around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Apr. 5, according to Erie police.

"The individual is in good condition and has been transported to the hospital," Erie police say.

The school remains in lock down even after being secured as of 11 a.m., according to the police.

School officials plan to evacuate the building shortly, according to a post on the school's Facebook page.

It remains unclear if the shooter has been captured.

The public continues to be asked to avoid the area.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

