Fair 43°

SHARE

'Put Up Or Shut Up:' Fetterman Trolls Bob Menendez In Epic Cameo By George Santos

George Santos has a new gig and one of his most recent paychecks comes from the pockets of John Fetterman.

<p>George Santos was commissioned by Sen. John Fetterman to troll Sen. Bob Menendez.</p>

George Santos was commissioned by Sen. John Fetterman to troll Sen. Bob Menendez.

 Photo Credit: US House Office/PA Gov. Tom Wolf
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Days after being ousted from Congress, the serial fabulist was commissioned by Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) to create a cameo for indicted New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez (D).

"Hey Bobby!" Santos quips in the Cameo, a website that lets public figures record personal videos for money. 

"Look, I don’t think I need to tell you, but these people that want to make you get in trouble and want to kick you out and make you run away, you make them put up or shut up.

"You stand your ground, sir, and don’t get bogged down by all the haters out there. Stay strong. Merry Christmas."

Many have been calling for Menendez's expulsion since being federally indicted for accepting bribes to influence a criminal case. It was all apparently brought on by a fatal car crash caused by his wife in 2018.

Anyway, Fetterman paid as much as $200 to have Santos give "Bobby" some confidence.

Fetterman tweeted out the video. Then, Santos retweeted it.

"I love this!" Santos said. "I wish I knew the Bobby in question! LOL 😂."

to follow Daily Voice Adams and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE