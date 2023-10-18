Portly Pig Kevin Bacon Is Footloose In Gettysburg

The portly pig was taken in from a family that could no longer care for him on Oct. 13, Chelsea Rumbaugh told Daily Voice.

Chelsea's family put Kevin in a pen with three other pigs that evening but by breakfast time, he had gone "Footloose" and broken out of broke out of the fence.

The community has come together, searching, advising, and helping Chelsea's family as they try to corral Kevin back into the pen.

"He seems to be making a game of this, returning for meal times and running when he spots one of us coming closer to him. We hope to have him enclosed by the end of the day through multiple lures but as it turns out, I might not be as smart as a pig," Chelsea told us on Tuesday afternoon.

She explained that he appears to be roaming in the Marsh Creek area where she knows there are many avid hunters, so she begs those hunters "Please don't shoot Gettysburg Kevin!"

Kevin Bacon was named by his original owners. "We weren’t sure we were going to keep it until he went footloose around the yard," Chelsea told us. "Our other pigs are TuHock, Missy Smelliott, and Salt n Porker."

Anyone who has seen Kevin is asked to call 443-605-5463.

You can also follow the rescue mission on the Facebook page "Bring Kevin Bacon Home" by clicking here.

