A tractor-trailer has rollover on Interstate 81 caused a four mile long closure on Thursday, September, 1, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes between exit 14 and exit 10 in Franklin County around 8:30 a.m., according to PennDOT.

No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries have been reported.

Traffic is being detoured at exit 14.

