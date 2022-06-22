Contact Us
Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Three People Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash In Adams County (DEVELOPING)

A medical helicopter
A medical helicopter Photo Credit: Pixabay/Dee-Burke

Three people are dead, and multiple people were "critically injured" in a crash in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, June 22, Pennsylvania state police say. 

Three coroners and at least one medivac has been called to the two-vehicle crash that happened around 12:18 p.m. in the 1800 block of Pine Run Road in Hamilton Township, according to Adams County 911 dispatchers. 

The exact number of injured people is unclear at the time of publication. 

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates. 

Daily Voice