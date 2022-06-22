Three People Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash In Adams County (DEVELOPING)

Three people are dead, and multiple people were "critically injured" in a crash in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, June 22, Pennsylvania state police say.

Three coroners and at least one medivac has been called to the two-vehicle crash that happened around 12:18 p.m. in the 1800 block of Pine Run Road in Hamilton Township, according to Adams County 911 dispatchers.

The exact number of injured people is unclear at the time of publication.

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.