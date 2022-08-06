Suicidal Man Killed By PA State Trooper After Hours-Long Standoff: Reports

A 59-year-old Pennsylvania man threatening to kill himself was shot dead by a state trooper Saturday, Aug. 6, various news reports say.

Douglas Stanton's 32-year-old relative called police around 11 p.m. saying he was threatening to kill himself and if police came, he'd shoot them, WTAE and Erie News Now say citing PA State Police.

Troopers tried to get Stanton outside of his house on the 400 block of Main Street in Rouseville Borough about 45 minutes later, and a search warrant of the house was obtained around 3 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, evacuating the neighborhood, WTAE said.

After hours of negotiations, Stanton came out and pointed a handgun toward troopers, prompting one to fire his weapon — striking Stanton around 8:30 a.m., the outlets say citing police.

Stanton was pronounced dead at the scene and the Venango County District Attorney's is investigating.

