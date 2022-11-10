Contact Us
Six People Hospitalized Following Serious Crash On Route 30 In Pennsylvania: Police

Jillian Pikora
The Sunoco off Route 30 where the crash happened.
The Sunoco off Route 30 where the crash happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Six people have been hospitalized following a crash at a Sunoco off Route 30 in western Pennsylvania, authorities say.

Two vehicles collided on the highway near Colonial Manor Road in Huntingdon around 6:54 p.m., according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. 

The two vehicles involved were an SUV and a sedan, according to WTAE.

The roadway has been closed in the area for approximately three hours, North Huntingdon police stated in a release. 

One of the sedans "wound up on the property of a nearby Sunoco gas station from the impact of the crash," WPXI reports.

Additional information was not released at the time of publication. 

