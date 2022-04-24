NY Man Shoots Teen During 'Ring-Run' Prank, Reports Say

A Long Island man was charged after authorities said he shot a 15-year-old boy who had knocked on the doors of his home and run away as a prank, according to multiple news outlets.

James Moshier, age 64, is accused of shooting through the door of his Suffolk County home located in the Town of Southold on Peconic Bay Boulevard on Thursday, April 21, after the teen knocked on the front and back doors, according to a report from ABC 7.

The boy was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening wound to his arm, the news outlet reported.

CBS New York reported that the boy had been attending a birthday party sleepover when the incident happened. CBS New York said authorities reported that Moshier may have thought the boy was an intruder.

ABC 7 reported that Moshier was charged with second-degree assault. Southold Police are expected to release more information on the incident.

