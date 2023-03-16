New Oxford Woman Slashed In Face By Man During Argument, State Police Say

A 38-year-old New Oxford woman was cut in the face with a knife wielded by a New Oxford man, Pennsylvania State Police explained in a release on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Daniel Steve Shelton, 45, was arrested when police arrived at the scene of the argument where the slashing happened on Carlisle Pike, Reading Township, on March 14, at 10:41 p.m., according to the release.

He was charged with two counts of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment, according to his court docket.

Shelton was released on a $10,000 surety bond on March 15 and his preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Christopher A. Snyder on March 22 at 11 a.m., court records show.

