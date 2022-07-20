Multiple Firefighters Rushed To Trauma Center After Roof Collapse Near PA Golf Course

Three firefighters were knocked down when a roof collapsed at a building fire near a golf course in central Pennsylvania, fire officials say.

Multiple fire companies were called to a fire in a 30 foot by 40 foot building near Piney Apple Golf Course that was being used as a garage at 1663 Wenksville Road, Menallen Township, near Biglerville at approximately 1:18 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, according to Vigilant Hose Company Shippensburg's Fire Chief Clyde Tinner.

While battling the blaze, fire crews removed the roof to expose more areas of the building that were on fire, but "the area over a bay door collapsed outward and onto firefighters," Tinner says.

Two crew members with Vigilant Hose Company and one member of the Cumberland Valley Hose Company were knocked down, according to multiple sources.

Two firefighters were taken by EMS to area trauma centers— one firefighter from Vigilant and one from the Cumberland Valley Hose Company.

The third firefighter (also from Vigilant) was evaluated at the scene but was found unharmed.

The status and condition of the two hospitalized firefighters was not released.

Crews remained on the scene for several more hours until the fire was fully knocked down.

